It’s understandable why you might have some concerns regarding the safety offered by a car made in China. After all, vehicles assembled in the People’s Republic don’t exactly have an excellent track record in terms of build quality. But it’s 2025, and things have vastly improved. More importantly, the new MINI Cooper electric remains a BMW Group product through and through, so it doesn’t skimp on safety. The European New Car Assessment Programme recently crash-tested the “J01” and gave it a maximum five-star rating.

The dinky electric hatch made by Spotlight Automotive (a BMW Group-Great Wall Motor joint venture) impressed Euro NCAP. It earned an 89% protection score for adults, 85% for children, 77% for pedestrians, and 79% for the onboard active safety tech. The five-star rating applies to all three flavors of the model: E, SE, and the hot JCW. Both left- and right-hand-drive versions qualify for the maximum safety rating.

One lesser-known standard feature in the “J01” is the pelvic belt pretensioner. MINI has also engineered the electric Cooper three-door model with an airbag between the front seats. This airbag prevents the driver and front passenger from colliding in an accident. Logic tells us the Aceman (“J05”) will earn a similar score. The “J05” is effectively a five-door crossover version. It, too, is made in China at Spotlight Automotive’s new factory in Zhangjiagang.

MINI had intended to build the hatch and crossover electric duo in Oxford from 2026. However, UK production has been postponed indefinitely. For now, the Cooper “J01” and Aceman “J05” will exclusively be produced in China.

As you may recall, Euro NCAP also gave another MINI a full five-star rating not that long ago. Last December, the Countryman aced the crash test. The compact crossover is made in Germany at the Leipzig plant, together with several compact front-wheel-drive BMWs.

Photos: Euro NCAP