Hyundai has come a long way from its early days as a budget-friendly carmaker. Over the past decade, the Korean brand has made serious strides in performance, with models like the Elantra N and Ioniq 5 N proving it can go head-to-head with premium automakers. Hyundai’s push into performance isn’t happening by accident. A major turning point came in 2015, when the company hired Albert Biermann, a veteran BMW M Division engineer who had spent more than three decades helping develop BMW’s M cars. Now, it looks like Hyundai is preparing to take another step forward with N Sport, a newly trademarked name that suggests a performance lineup designed to rival BMW’s M Performance models.

On February 27, 2025, Hyundai filed a U.S. trademark application for “N Sport”, covering a range of vehicle-related products. While automakers frequently trademark names without using them, this filing stood out because it included an emblem. The design closely resembles Hyundai’s existing N Line badge, but with “Sport” written in italics on a gray background—indicating that this is more than just a placeholder name.

If Hyundai follows the BMW M Performance formula, the N Sport lineup would slot between base models and full-fledged N cars. Hyundai could also apply this formula to its growing electric lineup, creating an Ioniq 6 N Sport with mild power and chassis upgrades—just as BMW has done with the i4 M50. Speaking of the latter, the i4 M50 is also BMW M’s best selling car in 2024.

The BMW Blueprint: What Hyundai is Following

Hyundai isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel here. BMW has spent years perfecting the three-tier performance hierarchy that Hyundai now seems to be adopting. At the base level, BMW offers M Sport packages, which add more aggressive styling but don’t touch the engine. Then, there are M Performance models, which feature real mechanical upgrades—stronger engines, sportier suspension setups, and more dynamic handling—while remaining comfortable enough for daily use. At the top, BMW has its full M cars, designed for serious performance and track capability. Some of the most popular M Performance models are the M340i, M340d (in Europe), M240i, X3 M40 and the aforementioned i4 M50.

The biggest question for Hyundai is whether N Sport will be more than just a badge. Some automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, have used their mid-level performance branding—like the AMG 43 models—to deliver real mechanical upgrades, while others, like Audi with its S-Line trims, have mostly stuck to visual enhancements.

Biermann’s Influence

At Hyundai, Biermann was tasked with building a true performance division from scratch. Under his leadership, the N brand was born, and the results speak for themselves. The i30 N and Elantra N won over skeptics, proving that Hyundai could produce cars with sharp handling, engaging driving dynamics, and track-worthy performance. The Kia Stinger, another product of Biermann’s tenure, became a surprising sports sedan rival to German offerings.

Biermann eventually became Hyundai’s Head of R&D, shaping not just the N division but the entire company’s approach to driving dynamics. Though he retired from his executive role in 2021, he continues to work as an advisor for Hyundai, ensuring that his performance-driven philosophy remains part of the brand’s DNA. For now, Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed any plans for N Sport, and a trademark filing doesn’t guarantee production. [Source: CarMoses]