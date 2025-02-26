BMW fans booting up Gran Turismo 7 today are in for a real treat. Update 1.56 is officially live and comes along with three cars, one of which has the famous roundel. The original Z4 joins the BMW garage as a 2003 3.0i model alongside a 1988 Peugeot 205 GTI hot hatch. The third and final car couldn’t be any different – a 1962 Mercedes Unimog.

It’s been a while since we last talked about a BMW joining Gran Turismo 7. The M3 E36 arrived with Update 1.49 back in July 2024. Honestly, there aren’t as many models as we would’ve wanted, but at least it’s an eclectic selection. Players can drive a 3.0 CSL E9 or hop behind the wheel of the oddball i3 electric hatchback. The Z4 is not only represented by the E85 generation but also by the newer E89 as a GT3 race car from 2011.

Gran Turismo 7 also gives players the opportunity to drive the mighty McLaren P1 GTR powered by a BMW V12 engine. If you’d rather stick to cars from Bavaria, the most beautiful model included in the game is undoubtedly the Z8. There’s also a fictional car, the Vision Gran Turismo, created specifically for the GT series. It debuted more than a decade ago for the sixth installment in the long-running video game franchise.

If we’re allowed to dream, gamers want a title dedicated exclusively to BMWs. Think Need for Speed Porsche Unleashed but with BMWs instead. How cool would that be? In the meantime, we’re happy big games like Gran Turismo are adding new models to keep enthusiasts entertained. Reports indicate Forza Horizon 6 could be announced as early as this year. If that happens, fingers crossed that there will be plenty of BMWs to drive.

Source: Playstation Blog