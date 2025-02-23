Even with the Life Cycle Impulse, the iX still looks radically different than any other BMW before it. Bavaria’s largest electric SUV has gone through a facelift, but the styling tweaks don’t necessarily align it with the other X models. It’s as polarizing as ever, although we would argue the styling changes at the front are for the better. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the range-topping version, which now has a different name.

The iX M60 has been retired to make way for the M70, which adopts kidneys different from the lesser versions. Fully blacked out and with an illuminated contour, the mighty grille proudly carries an M logo. Additionally, the redesigned kidneys now contain dual horizontal bars, whereas the cheaper iX models have oblique lines that form a “V” in the middle.

Aside from being a spicy M Performance model, this iX build also has some Individual goodies. We’re talking about the Tanzanite Blue paint and 23-inch wheels. Yes, the electric SUV with these massive alloys can now be ordered from the factory. Because this M70 is a press car, BMW spared no expense and ticked almost every box on the options list. This build is chock-full of extras from soft-close doors and the 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

To be fair, it’s not a fully loaded version. BMW kept the standard Sensatec upholstery instead of going with real leather. It also skipped the crystal controls, known as the Clear&Bold option, which comes along with a walnut wood panel. Cars with this feature have crystal glass sparkles in the start/stop button and the buttons for the power windows. The glitzy finish is also applied to the controls to adjust the exterior mirrors.

One option we certainly wouldn’t skip would be the generously sized Panoramic Sky Lounge roof. It has a massive glass panel that extends all over the seats and comes with electrochromatic shading instead of a traditional roller blind. New with the facelifted model are the M Multifunction seats, a massive improvement in comfort over what the old iX had.

By getting the M Sport Package, buyers can now make the regular iX look almost the same as the M70. BMW’s stately EV is now more customizable than ever, and you can discover the wider personalization options in the configurator that’s already up and running in specific markets.