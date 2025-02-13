In case you’ve missed the memo, the M8 Coupe is living on borrowed time. BMW has already stopped taking orders for the high-performance coupe in the United States. It likely signals the beginning of the end for the large two-door luxury car. But until the F92 dies for good, tuners are still eager to muscle up the already potent machine.

Case in point, G-Power is revisiting the M8 by working on four coupes, unlocking a combined 3,600 horsepower. Each car featured here has had its twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine dialed to a whopping 900 horsepower. With nearly 300 hp more than the standard output, this beefy coupe should be an absolute rocket. Torque has also received a healthy boost of 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) to a mountain-moving 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).

The quartet has received what G-Power calls the “G8M Hurricane RR” package, which includes an overhauled engine. The “S63” unit gets forged pistons and connecting rods, as well as upgraded turbochargers. The German tuner developed a pair of new intercoolers and mounted an aftermarket exhaust developed in-house. The top speed limiter is now gone, allowing the car to hit 205 mph (330 km/h).

Beyond the changes underneath the skin, the BMW M8 now sports a massive rear wing, a vented hood, and a carbon fiber grille. Elsewhere, G-Power swapped the original alloys for its own 21-inch forged wheels, available in two different designs. Although interior photos have not been supplied, we’re told the cars now combine leather and Alcantara.

Circling back to the F92’s demise, reports suggest production will end in October 2025. Some other versions of the 8 Series are expected to survive until April 2026. A third-generation model is unlikely to arrive anytime soon, if at all. We’ve previously reported about the possibility of an electric Gran Coupe closer to the end of the decade, but nothing is official at this point.

Photos: G-Power