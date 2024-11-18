It’s been known for a while the 8 Series lineup is living on borrowed time. According to our sources, a third generation with combustion engines is not happening. However, there might be a fully electric Gran Coupe closer to the end of the decade. In the meantime, you’re probably wondering when BMW will retire the current models. Based on the latest (albeit unconfirmed intel), it looks like the Convertible and Gran Coupe could die sooner than initially believed.

According to a reliable member of the Bimmer Post forums, the droptop (G14) and the swoopy sedan (G16) will die in April 2026. It would seem BMW has moved forward the end of production for these models by two months. Previously, it had been believed the 8 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe would exit the assembly line in June 2026.

Where does that leave the 8 Series Coupe (G15)? It could bow out before the other two body styles. The same source claims production will end in October 2025. While we can’t vouch for the authenticity of these dates, the future doesn’t look bright for the 8er. The three cars are made in Dingolfing where BMW is expected to build the next-generation 3 Series.

It’s safe to say the cars never lived up to the hype of the E31. Come to think of it, the original 8 Series wasn’t a commercial success either since it was an expensive car that came at the wrong time as the early 1990s were impacted by the global recession. That’s why BMW didn’t sell an M8 E31, even though it built a V12 prototype. As the years went by, the first-gen 8 Series became more desirable. The gorgeous styling and pop-out headlights certainly helped.

Will the 8 Series get a last hurrah? Well, it might have happened already. Limited to 50 units, the Skytop is an ultra-expensive M8 with a coachbuilt body influenced by the glorious shark nose era and the stunning Z8.

Source: Bimmer Post