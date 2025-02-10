BMW Welt has officially reopened after extensive renovations, welcoming visitors back with a fresh look, new technology, and an even more immersive experience. A major part of this transformation is the introduction of the BMW Welt App, set to launch at the end of February. The app enhances the visitor experience with a digital tour guide, offering a virtual journey through 16 different stations inside BMW Welt. Visitors can explore at their own pace, with an AI-powered assistant providing insights along the way. Another feature is the ability to scan QR codes on vehicles to bring up a 360-degree digital model.

Virtual tours, gamification and detailed information about our vehicles make it the ideal companion for a visit to BMW Welt,” says Sandra Wittemer, Head of BMW Welt. We have also made many technological and technical optimizations to improve existing attractions and offers,” Wittemer added. The new offering also includes fun elements like quizzes, scavenger hunts, and the MINI Arcade. There are even special offers built in, providing discounts on shopping, dining, and car rentals within BMW Welt.

Refreshed Interior

BMW Welt has also made plenty of changes to the physical space. One of the standout additions is the M Clubhouse, an area designed to feel like a blend of a cozy living room and a high-performance BMW M garage. There is a new BMW M5 on display featuring a striking design by artist Fillin Guas. Of course, references to the Green Hell are also included, like a custom sound installation recreates the iconic roar of the Nürburgring.

New Activities for Adults and Kids

Keeping kids entertained is a breeze now. Families can play interactive games like UNO Car Party, available via AirConsole. If that’s not enough to keep you enterained, for a limited time, a classic BMW Isetta will drive through the building several times a day, handing out free gingerbread hearts.

The BMW Welt Yoga Program also returns on February 22, followed by a children’s music theatre show on March 2 and the PULSE opening event on March 8. April will bring the Internationales Krimifestival München, featuring a reading by Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck, and on April 27, the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra will host a unique children’s concert exploring the sounds of cars in music. Later in the year, the BMW Welt Campus will offer an interactive 3D road safety experience for kids, teaching them how to navigate everyday traffic in a digital environment. An all-new charging station for electric vehicles will also be unveiled in the fall.