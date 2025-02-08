Madonna di Campiglio in Italy played host to another edition of the MINI Mountain Mash, a weekend that combined snowboarding, test drives, and community in the heart of the Alps. Held at the Ursus Snow Park, one of the top freestyle locations in Europe, the event once again brought together pro riders, amateur enthusiasts, and visitors looking to experience the latest in winter sports and automotive technology.

For the second year running, MINI was the title sponsor, this time putting a spotlight on its new all-electric lineup. The MINI Aceman and Countryman SE were available for test drives, giving attendees the chance to take them for a spin on the snowy roads. Over at the MINI Village in Località Fortini, visitors explored the latest MINI products and got a first taste of what electro-mobility means for MINI.

On the competition side, the event featured some of the world’s best snowboarders battling in slopestyle and banked slalom contests. Yūki Kadono won the men’s slopestyle event, while Stella Angeli took the top spot in the women’s category. The Anon Banked Slalom saw victories for Niccolò Colturi and Arianna Ballardini, with riders tackling a technical, high-speed course in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Snowboarders of all levels were encouraged to take part, with activities designed for beginners, kids, and amateurs looking to improve their skills. There was also a focus on women in snowboarding, with special sessions aimed at supporting and promoting female riders.

“MINI is about passion, adventure, and bringing people together, and this event is the perfect place to do that,” said Federica Manzoni, Head of MINI Italy. “With our fully electric lineup, we’re also showing how driving fun and sustainability can go hand in hand,” Manzoni added. Italy is one of the most important markets for MINI in Europe, so it comes as no surprise that the local branch is one of the pioneers of the direct-to-order sales model which kicked off in 2024.