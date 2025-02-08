The 2025 BMW Z4 gets big updates for the new model year. Most notable is the available manual transmission in the Z4 M40i, but a host of wheel, paint, and interior options also appear for the 2025 model. Not bad considering BMW just substantially updated the car back in 2023. Anyway, the Z4 remains a great driving experience, equal parts casual cruiser and autobahn burner. Particularly in the M40i variant.

2025 BMW Z4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The base Z4 relies on a turbo 2.0-liter four-pot delivering 255 horsepower. BMW says it’ll move from zero to 60 mph in around 5.2 seconds. It’s a perfectly sporty car as long as you haven’t tested out the quicker M40i. That car gets a turbo 3.0-liter six making 382 horsepower, ripping 3.9-second zero-to-60 sprints. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and both models are only available with rear-wheel drive.

If an engaging driving experience is your goal, there is no reason not to order the Edition Handschalter Package. It’s $3,500 on the M40i, adding a manual transmission, unique steering and suspension tuning, stiffer roll bars, and staggered 19/20-inch wheels. We absolutely loved our time behind the wheel. You will, too.

2025 BMW Z4 Fuel Economy and MPG

The four-cylinder Z4 sDrive30i gets the best gas mileage. The EPA estimates 25 city and 33 highway for a combined 28 mpg. That’s pretty good, and notably better than the Porsche 718 Boxster. The M40i is most efficient when equipped with the automatic, offering 25 mpg combined (23/29 city/highway). Hey, still better than a Vette.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the BMW Z4 offers a space that used to look like pretty much every other BMW on sale. But thanks to its now-dated infotainment setup, its layout looks positively vintage. Kidding, mostly. It’s a nice place to spend time, with grippy sport seats as standard, Sensatec upholstery or available Vernasca leather, and a meaty, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters (on automatic-equipped cars, anyway).

Predictably, the Z4 offers a tiny trunk with just under 10 cubic feet of storage space. Though that’s more than the 718 Boxster, the limited trunk space and cramped back seat make it less-than-perfect for family-hauling duties. But that probably wasn’t the first thing on your mind.

2025 BMW Z4 Technology and Connectivity

That’s right – BMW still has the Z4 running on old iDrive 7 software. That’s a huge plus for some, as it’s one of BMW’s best. Real buttons and switches dominate the cabin, and the system still feels modern unless you pilot very new BMWs frequently. Navigation, CarPlay and Android Auto, and decently intuitive voice commands are all standard. The Premium Package ($2,800 on sDrive30i, $1,250 on the M40i) is worthwhile, adding ambient lighting, a head-up display, adaptive full LED headlights, remote start, and a lot more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Engagement is the prime directive of the 2025 BMW Z4, so it’s a little light on driver assistance features. It still comes with BMW Assist, Frontal Collision Warning, and Collision Mitigation. If you really need the extra intervention, the $700 Driving Assistance Package adds blind-spot monitoring, Active Driving Assistant, and lane-departure warning. Radar cruise control is available ($500) but we’d skip it and use that money to burn some gas. Or tires.

2025 BMW Z4 Pricing

The new Z4 starts at $54,500 for the sDrive30i model. Stepping up to the M40i commands $67,000. It’s pricier than the mechanically similar Toyota Supra, which starts around $56K, but undercuts the Porsche 718 models significantly – they start closer to $75,000. The bigger problem, perhaps, is the Corvette, which starts at just shy of $70,000. The manual transmission and better-appointed interior are the best reasons to choose the Z4 over the dynamically superior Vette.

2025 BMW Z4 FAQ