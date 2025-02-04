We can all agree that 2024 was a tough year for MINI in the United States, where deliveries fell by more than a fifth. Granted, the BMW-owned company essentially renewed its entire lineup, and when that happens, production and sales are severely impacted. Even so, we should note that shipments dropped by a worrying 21.5%, falling to 26,299 cars.

With a refreshed portfolio now available, 2025 is shaping to be a far better year. Better-valued products are also coming later this year. According to the VP of MINI’s America region, the Oxford Editions are returning for certain models. Mike Peyton told Automotive News that the cars will not be stripped down to decrease the asking price. Instead, expect certain goodies to be bundled at a lower price compared to ordering them individually.

Additional details about Oxford Editions were not released, but an official announcement will be made in the following weeks. Peyton said MINI will unlikely lease these cars. Previously, the vehicles helped the company attract new buyers, with as many as 80% new to the brand. In addition, some people who hadn’t bought a MINI in a while were convinced to shop again.

MINI wants to sell approximately 35,000 cars in the United States this year. Unfortunately, the fully electric Cooper three-door hatchback remains a no-show. Even worse, the “J01” might not make it to the US at all, considering we’ve heard the car won’t be built in the UK. If true, the Aceman “J05” would suffer the same fate, leaving MINI fans in America without the subcompact electric crossover. MINI said the EV duo would be assembled in Oxford in 2026, but it might not happen anymore.

Lest we forget, MINI isn’t doing all that well globally, either. With 244,915 cars delivered in 2024, shipments dropped by 17.1%. We hope the company will bounce back in 2025 thanks to its fully renewed lineup and those two electric models that America doesn’t get.

Source: Automotive News