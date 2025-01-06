In 2024, MINI not only renewed its entire lineup but also added a new member. The brand’s first model to be offered strictly as an EV, the Aceman, slots below the Countryman. Essentially, it’s a crossover version of the new electric Cooper hatchback (J01). However, it’s bigger and more practical because it has rear doors. Codenamed J05, the smallest BMW Group electric car with rear doors is available across Europe.

The lesser Aceman E is seen here roaming the streets of Slovakia, flaunting an Indigo Sunset Blue paint. It’s a cheaper and less powerful alternative to the Aceman SE, but it’s just as customizable. The two-tone, 18-inch wheels are optional, and they can be swapped for an even larger 19-inch set. In addition, this body-colored roof can be ordered with a contrasting black finish.

The Aceman has essentially the same simplified interior as the rest of the renewed MINI lineup. You’ll be accessing most controls from the circular display, a bright and crisp 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen. The minimalist approach means there’s no instrument cluster. However, an optional head-up display is available, providing relevant information in the driver’s line of sight.

This Aceman E boasts the HUD and an optional panoramic sunroof, which lets more light into the cabin and creates a more airy feel. If you’re concerned that the grey/blue upholstery is tricky to maintain, a black/blue finish for the vegan-friendly synthetic leather (Vescin) is also available.

Underneath the skin, the Aceman uses the same platform that underpins the electric Cooper hatch. The hardware was developed by the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor for their Spotlight Automotive joint venture. The small crossover is exclusively made in China and has a front-mounted motor rated at 181 hp and 290 Nm (214 lb-ft). It packs enough electric punch to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 100 mph (160 km/h).

With a small 42.5-kWh battery pack, the Aceman E is rated at 192 miles (309 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. The more expensive SE offers more power and a bigger battery for additional range. However, MINI doesn’t sell the EV in North America, and it might not make it here at all. If the crossover won’t be assembled in Oxford, UK, from 2026, as previously announced, there are slim chances it will get a US visa.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram