A beautifully restored 1959 BMW 507 has just popped up for sale on Bring-a-Trailer, giving car collectors a rare chance to bid on one of the most beautiful classic BMWs ever made. With only around 250 examples produced, the 507 was BMW’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz 300SL, blending elegant hand-built aluminum bodywork with a smooth-revving V8 and an unmistakable roadster silhouette. Originally intended to crack the American sports car market, the 507’s high production costs meant it never became the commercial success BMW hoped for—but its exclusivity only made it more legendary.

The 507’s most famous owner? Elvis Presley, who bought one while stationed in Germany and inadvertently fueled its cult status. The legend says his car was originally white but quickly became covered in lipstick messages from fans that he had it repainted red. That kind of history, combined with the car’s beauty, has made the 507 one of the most desirable classic BMWs ever built.

Now, chassis 70205, a stunning Silver Blue example, is being offered with a rich transatlantic history, including time spent in the U.S. before undergoing a concours-level restoration in Germany. With only 384 kilometers (~240 miles) driven since its refurbishment, this 507 is ready to take center stage in any high-end collection.

A BMW 507 with Decades of American and European History

This car is believed to have been delivered new to the United States, where it later surfaced in Staten Island, New York, in the 1960s. It remained in New York for decades before receiving a repaint in black during the late 1980s. A private collector owned it from the early 1990s until 2021, at which point it was sent to Göttingen, Germany, for a full restoration back to its factory-correct Silver Blue finish.

The restoration was meticulous, starting with a full strip-down of the aluminum body, followed by panel repairs, new rubber seals, replated brightwork, and a Glasurit-finished paint job in its original color. A fresh tan leather interior was fitted to complement the refreshed silver-painted steel wheels with polished hubcaps. A new tan convertible soft top was also installed, along with period-correct Michelin Pilote tires.

Restored with an Eye for Authenticity

The BaT listing says that this Series II BMW 507 retains its factory updates, including a smaller relocated fuel tank positioned inside the trunk to prevent gasoline fumes from entering the cabin. The interior reflects classic BMW elegance, featuring:

A Becker Mexico radio, rebuilt to modern functional standards

A new electrically operated antenna

Roll-up windows and an offset gear shifter, period-correct for the model

VDO instrumentation, including a 240-km/h speedometer, a 6k-rpm tachometer, and inset gauges for coolant temperature, fuel level, and oil pressure

A matching tan leather-trimmed dashboard, rebuilt seats, and color-keyed carpeting

Mechanical Details: A Fresh 3.2L V8 and ZF Four-Speed Manual

Under the hood, power comes from a replacement 3,168cc aluminum V8, paired with a four-speed ZF manual transmission. While not the original matching-numbers engine, this rebuilt aluminum V8 features period-correct twin Zenith carburetors, which were fully refreshed during the restoration. Additional mechanical work included a new cooling and heating system, rebuilt front suspension with double wishbones and an anti-roll bar, and much more.

At the time of posting, there are 9 bids on the car with the auction price already up to 300,000 euros which is not surprising considering some previous 507s sold for over $2,000,000. [Top Image provided by Bring-a-Trailer for media use]