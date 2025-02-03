BMW has always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with hatchbacks. Aesthetically, they run the gamut from the extraordinarily pretty to otherworldly (E46 3 Series Compact, anyone?). And they don’t generally make it to the United States (sad). Now, there’s a chance for you, dear reader, to own one of the first – and best looking. An orange 2002tii Touring has popped up (well, returned) to Bring a Trailer and is up for grabs.

A Rare Model

With approximately 5,783 models ever produced – and the final models rolling out of production some fifty-odd years ago (1974) – the 2002tii Touring is easily one of the most uncommon finds in the BMW world. Originally a French market car, this 2002tii Touring now resides in California – where it has since before 2014, when the car was originally auctioned on Bring a Trailer. The 2002tii Touring went up for sale again in 2017, too – for over 150 percent of what it sold for just three years prior.

This 2002tii Touring is even more appealing because, well, it’s still in excellent shape. It’s also the best color – Colorado Orange, its original shade (not the original paint, though). There’s a handful of important extras that this car has, too, that are certain to check all the right boxes for 2002 fans. Thirteen-inch Campagnola wheels, a Blaupunkt radio, and a leather-wrapped Petri steering wheel really help complete the look.

The History of the Touring

The Touring models occupy a specific and very cool role in the brand’s history. Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands relied on a fleet of them as emergency vehicles. Their relative quickness and practical cargo area made them ideal for the job. The 2002 Touring marked one of BMW’s earliest departures from the “three-box” design that permeated the entirety of the lineup at the time. Notably, it also predated the VW GTI by a couple years – so there’s an at least half valid argument that this is the true genesis of the “hot hatch” moniker.

If you’re looking at joining a particularly niche cult of BMW drivers, this 2002tii Touring is probably the best way to do it. Bring your wallet, though – this thing last sold for $32,500, and the car has only improved since the listing seven years ago. Watch the auction here on Bring a Trailer; it ends Friday, February 7.