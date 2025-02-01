BMW’s G42 2 Series Coupe has carved out a loyal following, especially in M240i xDrive form. It’s not as hardcore as the G87 M2, but it nails that sweet spot—powerful, balanced, and just practical enough to be a year-round daily driver. But for how much longer? According to our sources, the G42 2 Series and G87 M2 are both scheduled to exit production in 2029. Typically, a next-gen model would already be in the pipeline. This time, though, there’s allegedly no combustion-powered successor planned. Instead, BMW is working on a fully electric i2, which is expected to debut after 2029.

And here’s the real kicker: the i2 may not even be a coupe. Instead, sources suggest it could arrive as an i2 Gran Coupe (four-door), aimed at a broader global audience. If that’s true, it would mark a major departure from the compact rear-wheel-drive sports coupe formula that has made the 2 Series such a hit since its inception in 2014. There is a caveat though: plans could indeed change, even if that will mean a wide gap between product lifecycles. We’ll explain below why that’s still a possibility.

To understand automotive product planning, especially at BMW, we have to rewind a few years. When the G42 launched, the EV market was booming, and automakers were betting big on electrification. BMW planned future models under the assumption that certain segments—like compact coupes—would be ready to transition to electric power. Fast forward to today, and things look very different. The EV market has slowed, government regulations are shifting, and customers haven’t abandoned internal combustion as quickly as expected. But by the time this shift became clear, long-term product planning was already in motion.

That’s how we ended up here: the G42 and G87 M2 could be phased out in 2029, but at the same time, they could receive a lifecycle extension to be sold in parallel with an i2 electric. Why is that a possibility? BMW’s product strategy is quite flexible, thanks to its three-platform approach:

CLAR (Rear-wheel-drive-based) – Supports ICE, EVs, hybrid and hydrogen models.

FAAR (Front-wheel-drive-based) – Used for models like the 1 Series and X1, and MINIs

NCAR (Neue Klasse EV-based) – The next-gen electric-only platform for future BMWs, including the i2.

Even more interesting, BMW is upgrading some of its internal combustion engines to meet Euro 7 standards—including the B58 inline-six and the B48 turbo-four. If BMW is keeping these engines alive for the next decade, it means they haven’t fully abandoned combustion-powered performance cars just yet. That leaves the door open for a potential future 2 Series Coupe revival in the 2030s or the extension of the current model with another facelift, especially if demand for small ICE sports cars remains strong.

If you love compact, fun-to-drive sports cars, the next few years might be your best chance to secure one—whether it’s a 230i or an M240i—before they might disappear from BMW’s lineup. And as many customers state, you won’t be disappointed with either variant.