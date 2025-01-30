It wasn’t Daytona—because why would BMW tease us like that? Instead, Australia had the honor of hosting the world premiere of the first-ever BMW M3 CS Touring. The debut took place at none other than Mount Panorama, an iconic circuit that brought together the BMW Motorsport team set to compete in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour Endurance race, along with VIPs and BMW M’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Sylvia Neubauer.

The show car made a bold statement in Laguna Seca Blue, one of the BMW Individual colors available for the M3 CS Touring, alongside British Racing Green. This reveal also marked the first time BMW has globally unveiled a new model in Australia since officially establishing local operations over 45 years ago. On top of that, BMW Australia confirmed that just 55 units of the M3 CS Touring are allocated for the market, priced from $253,900 AUD, with deliveries expected to start around mid-2025.

More Power, Less Weight, Pure M

Under the hood, BMW has turned up the heat on the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six, now pushing out 543 hp—that’s 20 hp more than the standard 2025 M3 Touring and 40 hp more than the original G81. Torque remains at 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), but if you’re chasing even more grunt, the ALPINA B3 GT Touring dials things up to 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) with its own unique take on the S58.

Paired with xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, the M3 CS Touring launches from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds, making it 0.1 seconds quicker than the standard G81. But BMW now also quotes times with a one-foot rollout, dropping the sprint to 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, 0-124 mph (200 km/h) takes just 11.7 seconds (or 11.4 seconds with rollout). And if you find the right stretch of unrestricted Autobahn? You’re looking at a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h).

Minimal, But Appreciated Weight Savings

Earning the CS badge isn’t just about more power—it’s about making the car sharper, too. BMW M has trimmed 15 kg (33 lbs) from the Touring, despite it missing a carbon fiber roof. Instead, CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) is used throughout the build, including the hood, air intakes, front splitter, mirror caps, and rear diffuser. Standard M Carbon bucket seats help shave even more weight while adding serious track-ready appeal. For those who live for the sound, BMW has fitted the CS with a model-specific exhaust system, featuring a titanium rear silencer and quad matte-black tailpipes that mean business.

Signature CS Interior & Tech

Inside, the M3 CS Touring keeps things unmistakably CS with black/red Merino leather, an M Alcantara steering wheel with a flat-bottomed rim, and a red center marker at 12 o’clock—a nod to its racing DNA. The CS badge is proudly displayed throughout, reinforcing its limited-run status. Tech-wise, iDrive 8.5 is along for the ride, bringing BMW’s latest infotainment and connectivity features.

BMW expects Germany to be the model’s biggest market, with strong demand also coming from Europe, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. Unfortunately, the Americans are left behind. [Photos: BMW Australia]