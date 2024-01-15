The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo was a unique model that combined the sportiness of the 3 Series sedan with the practicality of a hatchback. It offered more space, comfort and versatility than the regular 3 Series, but also more style and performance than the 3 Series wagon. It was a niche product that appealed to a select group of buyers who wanted the best of both worlds. Let’s take a closer look, including a peek at used car prices, to see if it might be a good buy in 2024.

The Design

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo (F34) also faced some criticism for its polarizing design, hefty weight and high price. It was not as sleek or agile as the sedan, nor as spacious or efficient as the wagon. It was also overshadowed by the popularity of the 4 Series Gran Coupe which arrived at a later date, and also by the X3 and X4 SUVs, which offered similar benefits with a higher ride height and more rugged appeal.

As a result, BMW decided to discontinue the 3 Series Gran Turismo after the 2019 model year. The brand wanted to focus on its core models and streamline its lineup. The 3 Series Gran Turismo was not replaced by any new model, leaving a gap in the market for those who appreciated its unique proposition.

Better Than The 3 Sereis Sedan and Wagon?

But is the 3 Series Gran Turismo worth considering as a used car in 2024? The answer depends on what you are looking for in a car. If you value performance, handling and driving dynamics, you might be better off with a regular 3 Series sedan or coupe, which are lighter, faster and more fun to drive. If you value space, utility and space, you might be better off with a 3 Series wagon or an X3 SUV, which are more spacious, versatile, and with, arguably, better styling.

However, if you value a unique blend of practicality and performance, you might find the 3 Series Gran Turismo to be an understated gem. Riding on a version of the Chinese market extended-wheelbase 3 Series’ chassis, the 3 Series GT has a longer wheelbase than the sedan. Therefore, it offers more room and comfort than the sedan, especially for rear passengers and cargo.

180mm (7.08 in.) longer wheelbase than 3 Series sedan

200 mm (7.87 in.) longer than 3 Series sedan

81mm (3.18 in.) taller than 3 Series sedan

17mm (0.66 in.) wider than 3 Series sedan

Cargo Space

The 3 Series sedan boasts 16.9 cubic feet in the trunk. In comparison, the 3 Series Gran Turismo, with hatchback flair, offers 24.6 cubic feet behind rear seats, expanding to 56.8 cubic feet folded. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series Wagon’s cargo space starts at 27.5 cubic feet, extending to a generous 61.5 cubic feet when rear seats are folded.

Is It Underrated?

Many would argue that yes, the BMW 3 Series Gran Touring is an underrated car, and in many ways, misunderstood. Here is a quick summary that might prove this point:

Powerful and refined engines: The range spanned from the lively 252-hp 330i to the punchy 326-hp 340i, all mated to smooth-shifting automatic transmissions. The driving experience, while not quite as sharp as the standard 3 Series, was still engaging and sporty.

The range spanned from the lively 252-hp 330i to the punchy 326-hp 340i, all mated to smooth-shifting automatic transmissions. The driving experience, while not quite as sharp as the standard 3 Series, was still engaging and sporty. Luxurious and feature-packed interior: The GT’s cabin was a step up from the regular 3 Series, boasting premium materials, ample passenger space, and a long list of tech features.

The GT’s cabin was a step up from the regular 3 Series, boasting premium materials, ample passenger space, and a long list of tech features. Value proposition: Compared to rivals like the Audi A5 Sportback or Porsche Panamera, the GT offered similar practicality and performance at a potentially lower price point, especially in the used market.

Worth Buying One in 2024?

But how much does it cost to buy a used 3 Series Gran Turismo in 2024? According to various online classifieds , the average price of a used 2016-2019 3 Series Gran Turismo ranges from $15,000 to $29,000, depending on the trim level, mileage and condition. Of course, these prices are subject to change depending on supply and demand, as well as other factors such as location, warranty and incentives. For example, a 2019 BMW 330i Gran Turismo xDrive with 20,000 miles was listed for $34,000.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo may not be for everyone, but it is certainly a car that deserves more attention and appreciation than it received when it was new. It’s also quite unique in a world of sedans and crossovers, and that might be enough for a second look at it.