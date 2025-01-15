BMW’s design has stood out over the years, thanks to a series of iconic elements which stood the test of time. From the kidney grille and double headlamps to the shark nose and the Hofmeister Kink, BMWs have always been instantly recognizable on the street. Yet, there’s one design cue that’s often overlooked: the driver-oriented dashboard. But did you know when BMW started incorporating this feature in their cars?

Back in 1975, BMW made a bold move with the launch of the E21, the first-ever 3 Series. It wasn’t just the car’s sporty look or nimble handling that caught people’s attention—it was something inside the cabin that quietly changed everything. For the first time, BMW angled the dashboard and center console toward the driver. It was subtle, but it spoke volumes about the kind of experience BMW wanted to create: The Ultimate Driving Machine.

Built For The Driver

Think about it: the way a car’s interior is laid out says a lot about who it’s built for. By tilting the controls and displays toward the driver, BMW wasn’t just making a car easier to use; they were looking to differentiate themselves from Mercedes-Benz as well. BMW honed on the idea that the E21 3 Series wasn’t just a car getting you from point A to point B, this was a car made for the sheer joy of driving. The E21 3 Series put the driver at the center of the experience, ensuring every button, every gauge, and every control felt like it was made just for them.

Sorry, co-driver—but not really sorry!

But the driver-oriented dashboard wasn’t just about convenience. That simple angled dashboard was BMW’s way of saying, “Hey, we get it. You love driving, and so do we.” It created a connection between the driver and the car, making the cabin feel like a cockpit.

Over the years, that unique design cue became a signature for BMW. It evolved, of course. Even though today, you’ll see plenty of screens inside, the essence of the driver-oriented dashboard remains in most models. For example, the latest generation 6 Series which came out in 2010 featured one of the most driver-oriented dashboards.

At the time, BMW said the idea was to feel as low and seamless as possible with the car, creating a smooth flow between the exterior and interior. This approach emphasized a driver-oriented layout, with a focus on making the driver’s space distinct from the passenger’s comfort area.

Will this design survive in the Neue Klasse models, or will BMW reinterpret this iconic design cue? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, though: the new iDrive X has already given us a glimpse of a display angled toward the driver.