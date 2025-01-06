The M2 debuted now approaching ten years ago, around when BMW realized the M3’s beltline and power figures had swelled considerably from the model’s origin. The lighter, nimbler M2 is exactly, then, what it sounds like: a smaller M3/M4. For 2025, the G87 sees significant updates that BMW has even called a true LCI. iDrive 8.5 software debuts, new colors show up – including discounted “special order” Individual colors (Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, Java Green, and Grigio Telesto). A new red-highlight upholstery shows up, too. The 2025 BMW M2 is more of a good thing.

2025 BMW M2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The delightful powertrain under the M2’s sheet metal only gets better this year. All 2025 BMW M2 coupes get a twin-turbo inline-six good for 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That’s a 20-horsepower bump from last year, and cars with an automatic transmission also gain 37 pound-feet of torque, bringing total output to 443 pound-feet.

The S58 engine pairs up to a six-speed manual (our pick) or an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power through a limited-slip diff to the rear wheels only. No AWD – reportedly, wait until 2026. BMW says the new manual M2 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and an automatic drops that to 3.9 seconds. As the smallest and lightest BMW M car for sale today, the M2 is the ultimate enthusiast choice if you’re in the market for a new BMW M car.

2025 BMW M2 Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2025 BMW M2 sees no powertrain changes year-over-year. So, expect the same fuel economy from last year: 16 city and 24 highway, for a combined 19 mpg. Those figures hold true for auto and manual versions. A 13.7-gallon tank means 300 miles to the tank, frankly a generous expectation if you drive spiritedly.

Interior and Cargo Space

The interior spaces in the 2025 BMW M2 remain eminently utilitarian. Although, notably, there are a few less buttons in this year’s cabin following an iDrive update. Carbon bucket seats (now offered as a standalone option) can be a bear to get in and out of if you’re running errands, but definitely spice up the cabin and feel good once you’re in them. A flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12o’clock marker is new for the 2025 model year. Part of the M2’s allure is its relative affordability; we’d probably check the box for the $200 heated steering wheel and leave well enough alone. Trunk space is 13.8 cubic feet which is more than the Audi RS3 has.

2025 BMW M2 Technology and Connectivity

The new M2 gets iDrive 8.5, which adds QuickSelect and moves climate controls to the screen. We’ve noticed that 8.5 seems snappier than iDrive 8, although it’s likely most of your time will be spent using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, both of which come standard. Remote Engine Start ($300) and a head-up display ($1,100) are worthy considerations as add-ons, and not much else is available anyway.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW M2 comes with the usual assortment of BMW driver assistance features. Frontal Collision Warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a lane departure warning all come standard. All can be disabled if desired. You can option Active Cruise Control for $500 or Parking Assistant for $200, both of which we’d skip. The former monitors following distance between you and the cars in front of you and adjusts speed as necessary, the latter will parallel park for you.

2025 BMW M2 Pricing

The new M2 starts at $65,500. That’s almost identical to the Audi RS3, probably the car’s closest competition. Technically the AMG CLA 45 S competes too, but…then you’re stuck with a $67,000 (to start) FWD-biased four-pot that has considerably less power. Step up to a Porsche 718 Cayman for around $10,000 more, or down to an Integra Type-S for $10,000 less. When juxtaposed with those two, the M2’s pricing feels just right.

2025 BMW M2 FAQ