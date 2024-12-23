BMW’s M division has grown substantially in recent years, thanks to SUVs, M-lite models and electrified vehicles. Indeed, it achieved a sales record in 2023 with 202,530 deliveries, propelled by the best-selling all-electric i4 M50. That said, BMW M’s overall standing is still shaped by the more conventional and hardcore vehicles, particularly the M2 (G87)/M3 (G80)/M4 (G82) triumvirate.

Of course, all three of them share components, including the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, so customers tend to cross-shop. However, doing that may not be easy or straightforward given the similarities. Hence, in this article we are going to evaluate M2/M3/M4 and ascertain which model is best for which type of buyer.

M2 for the Fun Factor

The S58 in the M2 produces 473 horsepower, allowing the coupe to go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. It is available in both manual and automatic transmissions, which send the power to the rear wheels. Because the M2 is smaller than the M4, it is also more agile and nimble, making for a more entertaining driving experience. In fact, in terms of handling and dimensions, the M2 reminds us of the 1M and it’s no surprise that the former has taken home prestigious awards like the MotorTrend 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year, the Auto Express 2023 Performance Car of the Year and the Evo 2020 Car of the Year.

Nevertheless, the M2’s fun factor does come at the cost of practicality, at least compared to the M3 (more on this later). But then with an MSRP of $65,500, the M2 is not only less expensive than the M3/M4, but it also undercuts the Porsche 718 Cayman ($72,800). And with BMW working on an all-wheel-drive iteration, the days of the rear-wheel-drive manual M2 are numbered, so you might as well accept the G87 for what it is. Vehicles with this kind of personality are a dying breed after all.

M3 for the Practicality

The S58 generates 473 horsepower in the base M3, 503 horsepower in the M3 Competition and 523 horsepower in the Competition xDrive. As a result, the base model goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, the Competition rear-wheel drive in 3.8 seconds and the Competition xDrive in 3.4 seconds. Needless to say, the M3 is extremely quick.

But that is not its main selling point. Instead, it is practicality and utility. The G80 is by far the best daily driver and family car in this comparison as it provides better space, rear legroom and luggage capacity than the M2 or the M4 (without any consequential sacrifice in performance and driving pleasure). It is also available as an estate (G81 M3 Touring), which offers additional usability.

The only concern with the M3, though, is its slightly excessive pricing—the base model starts at $76,700, the Competition rear-wheel drive at $80,900 and the Competition xDrive at $86,000. If that weren’t enough, the Carbon Package, which includes carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon bucket seats, adds $14,300 to the MSRP.

M4 for the X-Factor

Some label the M4 as an ‘overpriced M2,’ and yes, if you simply want a fun-to-drive premium two-door coupe, the G87 may be a better option. However, the M4 has an X-factor that the M2 lacks. For starters, the G82 has a stronger road presence, owing to its more aggressive design. The sharp kidney grilles may not be for everyone, but they serve their purpose. Besides, as the fastest BMW around the Nurburgring race track, the M4 has more performance heritage than the M2. And the popularity of the M4 GTS, the M4 CSL and the 3.0 CSL special-edition models only reinforces the marque’s halo positioning. Remember, the 3.0 CSL has a valuation of over $1 million in the secondary markets (its production was limited to 50 units only).

Again, not everyone is going to feel that the M4’s premium over the M2 or the M3 is justified. But the M4 is a statement car—comparable to the $150,000 M8 Convertible, the $175,000 i7 M70 or the $185,000 XM Label —and those who wish to stand out shouldn’t mind paying the premium(!).