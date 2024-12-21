The latest chapter in the storied legacy of the BMW M5 has officially begun, and it’s already being put on Dynos to see its real power output. With the electric motor and twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 combined, you get 717 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) at the crank. However, in typical M fashion, the powertrain appears to be deliberately underrated. Kies Motorsports recently tested the G90 BMW M5 on a dynamometer to uncover its real-world power output.

The G90 M5, having completed its break-in period, was primed to deliver its full performance. During the first run, the car produced 676.44 hp, followed by an even stronger 678.76 hp on the second run. These figures represent wheel horsepower, meaning the power measured at the wheels rather than the crank. When factoring in a typical drivetrain loss of 10–15%, the G90’s actual engine output is significantly higher than the official specifications suggest.

Tuner Says 1,000 HP Possible

In a recent test conducted by Mat Watson of CarWow at REPerformance in Swindon, UK, the G90 hybrid sedan again demonstrated BMW’s tendency to deliver more than what’s officially advertised. The M5 posted a remarkable 774 horsepower, well above the factory-stated 727 hp. Torque figures were just as impressive, holding steady at 1,000 Newton meters (737 lb-ft) from 3,000 to 5,000 rpm.

The same tuning experts suggest that a Stage 1 tuning—entailing modest hardware adjustments and software recalibration—could bring the M5’s power output to 1,000 hp. Such modifications could be implemented while maintaining street legality and reliability, according to them. Of course, we will see tuning companies pushing the limits of the hybrid system even further, since both the engine and the electric motor could be tuned up.

3.4 sec to 60 mph

Despite the added weight of its hybrid system, the G90 M5 matches its predecessor’s acceleration benchmarks. CarWow’s tests have confirmed a 0–60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint in 11.37 seconds. A few months ago, we saw quicker sprint times for the new M5, but the YouTubers who conducted those tests revealed that their GPS boxes were set to a 1-foot roll-out mode.

Why is this detail important? Because the new M5 faces challenges with wheelspin and even wheel hop during launch, which can impact its acceleration times in real-world conditions. The roll-out setting essentially negates the initial moment of wheel movement, giving an artificially faster reading compared to a full standing start. Here is the CarWow review: