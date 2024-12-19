When BMW bought Mini, it acquired more than just a car brand. By buying the Rover Group from the British Aerospace, BMW put an automotive icon under its corporate umbrella. A lot has changed since then, even how the name is spelled—MINI instead of Mini. Today, we’re not talking about the brand written in capital letters. We are looking at a car sold during the late 1960s—yes, a classic Mini.

Established in 2007, UK restomod specialist Tolman is showing off an MkII Mini Cooper S. It’s been tastefully modified without overdoing it. After being stripped to its bare shell, the tiny but mighty car took 12 months to complete. A lot of work went into reviving the 56-year-old diminutive hatchback, which weighs just 685 kilograms (1,510 pounds).

The pièce de résistance is under the hood, where the engine has been fully rebuilt. Equipped with direct injection, the 1,275-cc, four-cylinder mill now makes a healthy 90 hp and 80 lb-ft (109 Nm). Tolman says the engine behaves better during cold starts thanks to a fully electronic engine management system. It also boasts idle control and low oil pressure detection, along with heat protection under the hood for the injection system.

Tolman refreshed the original four-speed manual gearbox and installed a stainless-steel exhaust without making the car obnoxiously loud. More sound-deadening material inside provides a quieter ride. The MkII Mini Cooper S rides on period-correct Dunlop Aquajet tires and has LED lights front and rear. Modern amenities vary from heated front and rear glass to Bluetooth integration.

Tolman kept as many original parts as possible but replaced the vinyl seats with leather upholstery. The diminutive British hatch keeps the front disc brakes and rear drums, but now with CNC brake lines. This Tartan Red Mini with a black roof also has a refurbished Webasto sunroof and a tachometer. Fancy stuff.

Pricing isn’t mentioned but we do know the “one-off” car has already been delivered to its rightful owner.

Source: Tolman