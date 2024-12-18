When it comes to rare cars, Jay Leno’s Garage has always been a treasure trove of fascinating stories. But the latest episode, featuring the legendary 1990 BMW 325i Touring, takes things to another level. Joining Jay is none other than Jason Cammisa, a car journalist and Youtuber with a knack for storytelling and a deep passion for German engineering. Together, they explore this quirky station wagon that’s anything but ordinary.

A Rare Find with a Fun Backstory

Jason’s 325i Touring isn’t just another vintage BMW—it’s a gray-market import, meaning it was never officially sold in the United States. Actually Cammisa shared this story on our podcast as well back in 2020, here and here. This particular car was originally sold in Germany and came with one of the strangest option lists you’ll ever hear about.

Whoever ordered it back in the day went all-in on performance: they checked boxes for the biggest engine, sport suspension, and even a limited-slip differential. But oddly enough, they skipped out on features like air conditioning, cruise control, and even power windows. The result? A station wagon built for pure driving joy.

The E30 Touring: BMW’s Accidental Masterpiece

The 325i Touring holds a special place in BMW’s history—not just because it’s rare, but because it was never supposed to exist. When BMW launched the E30 in the early 1980s, they had no plans for a wagon version. That all changed when one of their engineers decided to create a prototype for personal use. BMW loved the idea, and the Touring was born.

This wagon combines the clean, boxy styling of the E30 with the practicality of a hatchback. It’s a unique blend of form and function, and Jason’s car is a perfect example of how timeless these designs can be. If you love cars, BMW history, or just a good story, this episode is a must-watch.