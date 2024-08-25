We’re used to seeing M Performance Parts on smaller BMWs but the latest 5 Series has them as well. This G60-generation luxury sedan is a fully electric i5 equipped with optional goodies. As you can tell by the M badge on the kidney grille and the sporty-looking side mirror caps, it’s an M Performance version. BMW Poland has decked out an i5 M60 for a new photo shoot.

Details about the body wrap are shrouded in mystery, so we don’t know whether it was created by BMW. Chances are a local Polish company was tasked to create a special finish for the i5 M60. Either way, it looks great combined with the carbon fiber parts available from the M Performance Parts catalog. These goodies are also compatible with the regular 5 Series since the cars largely share the same body.

From the split spoiler lip at the front to the diffuser at the back, this electric 5er has it all. Those side sill extensions are also of the carbon fiber variety, which is the same we can say about the mirror caps. BMW also sells the large luxury sedan with an antenna that uses aramid. It’s a composite material that looks like carbon fiber. On the more practical Touring model, the rear spoiler boasts a carbon fiber fin.

If you’re willing to level up, the M5 sedan and wagon both have an assortment of compatible M Performance Parts. However, the odds are you’ll be seeing more M2, M3, and M4 cars with these sporty bits than M5s. It’s safe to say the German luxury brand has never offered such a diverse catalog of MPP upgrades for those seeking that extra layer of customization.

This i5 M60 sedan is a relevant example of how one can go beyond the usual options found in the configurator to accessorize a BMW. But we have to warn you, these M Performance Parts quickly drive up the car’s final price tag.

