In this video, we take an in-depth look at the 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, breaking down everything you need to know to decide whether it’s the smarter choice compared to the high-performance BMW X3 M50. Whether you’re in the market for a versatile luxury SUV or just a BMW enthusiast curious about the latest updates, this video review has you covered. We’ll kick things off with a detailed breakdown of the 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive specs.

Same Size as the First-Gen BMW X5

The 2025 X3 is larger than its predecessor, with a length of 187.2 inches and a width of 75.6 inches, making it bigger than the first-generation E53 X5. This increase in size translates to more practical cargo space. The rear overhang has been extended, contributing to a 10 percent boost in storage capacity. With the rear seats up, the X3 offers 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and folding the seats down expands that to 67.1 cubic feet.

The Usual B48 Engine

Under the hood, the X3 30 xDrive is powered by the B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that has been significantly updated. Producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the engine offers smooth and linear power delivery. The 0-60 mph acceleration comes in six seconds. The addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system ensures lag-free acceleration by providing a small burst of torque at low revs, while also smoothing out gear changes from the eight-speed automatic transmission.

We will also hit the road to see how the X3 30 xDrive handles in real-world conditions, focusing on its daily usability, overall comfort, and how it stacks up against the sportier X3 M50 in terms of agility and responsiveness, and more importantly, the suspension feel.

Then, we’ll turn our attention to the exterior design, where the 2025 X3 adopts BMW’s latest design language, featuring simpler lines, a bolder front fascia, redesigned kidney grilles, and new LED lights. Inside, we’ll review the interior updates, including the new iDrive 9 and touchscreen, and of course, the questionable quality of materials used in the cabin.

Finally, we’ll tackle the big question: Is the 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive a better buy than the X3 M50? Whether you value performance, luxury, or efficiency, we’ll help you decide which 2025 BMW X3 is the perfect fit for your lifestyle and budget. Tune in to discover which model comes out on top!