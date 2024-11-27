The second-generation M2 has been around for two years, giving tuners plenty of time to work on the G87. It has a well-known platform since BMW essentially made a smaller M4. That means aftermarket specialists got familiar with the compact sports coupe right away. The latest custom build to cross our radar comes from Eisenmann with its retro-flavored project car.

Featuring a wrap that harkens back to the M3 E30’s glory days in DTM, the M2 has been extensively modified. Of course, priority number one was to fit an Eisenmann exhaust, featuring flap control and a slip-on rear muffler. The new setup boasts quad 110-mm tips covered in carbon fiber and adorned by the company’s lettering. Alternatively, you can have the exhaust finishers in aluminum or black anodized chromium.

If the sound isn’t aggressive enough, there’s a beefier Race version that unlocks extra decibels. However, it’s available only for markets outside of Germany. The standard system is legal in Deutschland, even if the OEM center muffler is deleted.

This tricked-out M2 G87 has been fitted with an Alpha-N aerodynamic body kit made from carbon fiber. As you can easily tell, the original BMW alloys have made way for forged wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The new star-design shoes come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires measuring 285/30R20 and 295/25R21, respectively. An adjustable coilover suspension is also on the list of mods. Since this G87 was conceived as a track-focused car, it also received Eisenmann’s rollbar with a matching white finish.

Details about the engine have not been disclosed but we are noticing a carbon fiber Eventuri intake. Despite being on the market for only two years, BMW has already boosted the S58. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter now makes 473 hp, an increase of 20 hp over the original model. In addition, cars that have the eight-speed automatic transmission are upgraded to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), a jump in torque of 50 Nm (37 lb-ft).

BMW will level up the M2 once again in 2025 with the Competition Sport. The CS is rumored to have well over 500 horsepower but no manual gearbox. Although the M2 CS will remain rear-wheel drive, we’re hearing the engineers from M are preparing an M2 xDrive for a 2026 release. In the meantime, tuners have already built an all-paw M2.

Source: Eisenmann