When you think “cheapest BMW,” it’s likely that your brain fills with images of front-wheel drive, penalty-box ergonomics, and uninspiring dynamics. But, contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a decent BMW – this year, or in the coming one. In fact, we’ll go as far as to say that the cheapest BMW you can buy in 2025 is actually one of the best: the BMW 230i.

The BMW 230i is the Cheapest 2025 BMW

At $40,375, the 2025 230i Coupe is the cheapest BMW you can buy in 2025. Its MSRP of $39,200 – plus the delivery/handling fee of $1,175 – just barely ekes out the 2025 BMW 228 sDrive due in mid-2025. That car isn’t available yet, but BMW claims pricing starts from $39,600 before delivery and handling fees. The 2025 X1 is close, but starts $1,350 higher than the Gran Coupe. The xDrive version of the 228 commands $41,600.

So, what do you get when you purchase the cheapest BMW you can buy in 2025? Actually, quite a lot. The familiar curved display runs iDrive 8.5, which means you still get the good ol’ reliable scroll wheel in the center console near the gear selector lever. The car comes with the new squared-off steering wheel mostly reserved for newly-refreshed BMW models, too.

Incredibly, you’re not even limited to some weird bargain-bin specification, either. Three dash trim materials are available and free of charge, as are four different Sensatec upholstery choices. You are bound to Alpine White when it comes to exterior color choice – everything else is $650 or more to add.

It’s Fun, Too

The best part of the 230i is that it isn’t the aforementioned front-wheel drive penalty box you imagine. Similarly priced models like the 2 Series Gran Coupe and X1 feature a front-wheel drive focus (even xDrive models) that really won’t satisfy purists on a budget. Not true of the 230i; it’s one of the lightest modern BMWs, tipping the scales at around 3,500 pounds. That’s in part thanks to the compact B48 four-cylinder under the hood, a punchy turbocharged engine that’s churning out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

While yes, it’s true that you can’t get a manual transmission anymore, and sure, it probably isn’t going to work for towing, the cheapest BMW you can buy in 2025 is still a pretty darn good one. Besides, look at the competition, which comprises the sedate Audi A3 and the aesthetically charmless Mercedes-Benz CLA. We will, however, concede that a manual-equipped Acura Integra might be the most competitive, especially considering you can load the car up for around what the 2er starts at.