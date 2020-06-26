We just finished posting an exclusive set of photos featuring the new ALPINA XB7, and now we’re continuing with more exclusive content. Courtesy of ALPINA, we’re taking a closer look at the refreshed ALPINA B5 and D5 S, in the touring bodystyle.

The Petrol-Powered ALPINA B5 Touring

The Buchloe-based B5 not only gets the sharper look of the refreshed 5 Series, but it’s also based on the M Sport Package. The power output has also been raised from 608 to 621 horsepower, while the design is significantly sportier.

The design upgrades of the ALPINA B5 facelift include a 40 percent larger air inlets at the front, which provides the V8 biturbo with even more breathing and cooling air. The ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the contours of the ALPINA rear apron.

Of course, the ALPINA 20-spoke wheel design of the ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ forged wheels are included in the package. The wheels are optionally available in Black or Himalaya Grey.

The 4.4 liter V8 engine with bi-turbo charging delivers an impressive output of 457 kW (621 hp), and a maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), available from just 2000 rpm. ALPINA says that the BMW ALPINA B5 has quick, linear throttle response and on-demand power delivery throughout the entire rpm range. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

Just like before the facelift, the new B5 is only available in combination with eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, whereby both the transmission and the xDrive have an ALPINA-specific set-up.

The Ultimate Diesel – ALPINA D5 S

Since the BMW’s fantastic M550d quad-turbo model was phased out, the refreshed ALPINA D5 is now the most powerful diesel in the BMW family. The 3.0 liter straight-six cylinder engine with three turbochargers delivers an impressive output of 300 kW (408 hp). A maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available between 1750 and 2750 rpm.

The BMW ALPINA D5 S Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and the Touring in 4.6 seconds. With a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph) (Touring 283 km/h (176 mph)), the BMW ALPINA D5 S is one of the fastest of its kind.

The BMW ALPINA D5 S features an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC. In cooperation with the experts at ZF, the 8HP75 transmission has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

Just like the refreshed ALPINA B5 Facelift, the ALPINA D5 S facelift is given a new look based on the M Sport package of the 5 Series. Large air intakes in the front apron increase cooling performance and emphasize the engine’s performance character. The ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the rear apron.

In addition, there are changes to the headlights, kidneys and taillights compared to the 5 Series which gives the power diesel from Buchloe a significantly more dynamic appearance.

And just like the petrol-powered ALPINA B5, this exciting diesel won’t be coming to the States. But we do get to at least enjoy them in this new photo gallery:

ALPINA D5S

ALPINA B5