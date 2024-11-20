We typically associate matte paint finishes from the Individual catalog with high-end BMWs. However, this is only an X3 and it’s not even the M Performance model. Instead of the M50 typically featured in press images, this version runs on a good ol’ diesel engine. It’s not the xDrive20d you remember but the 20d xDrive as the Bavarians have done a switcheroo with the model’s name.

Codenamed G45, the fourth-generation X3 has arrived in the Czech Republic, dressed to impress in Frozen Pure Grey. Beyond the swanky paint job, it has the M Sport Package and optional 20-inch black wheels. Those blue accents within the headlights used to mean laser technology but not anymore. Instead, the optional adaptive LED headlights with a matrix non-dazzling high beam feature them now.

Much like the exterior, the cabin doesn’t use flashy colors either. BMW Czechia opted to showcase the X3 20d xDrive with black M Veganza/Alcantara upholstery contrasted by blue stitching. Since the crossover has the M Sport Package, it gets that new flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark.

With the new X3, BMW has managed to sneak in another M badge, located ahead of the wireless charging pad. Although all the other models with iDrive 9 don’t have the rotary knob, the separate dial to control the infotainment is thankfully still here. It’s worth noting BMW will gradually retire the supplementary controller. How do we know? The iDrive X launching in 2025 won’t have it.

The X3 retains some physical buttons inside, even though its interior has been simplified compared to the old G01. However, BMW is looking to further embrace minimalism with the Neue Klasse-based iX3 by installing even fewer conventional controls.

This 20d xDrive is the only diesel X3 currently offered by BMW but a six-cylinder model will follow in 2025. No, it won’t be a successor to the M40d since it’ll skip M Performance branding.

Source: BMW Czech Republic