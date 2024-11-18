Codenamed J05, the Aceman will go down in history as MINI’s first electric-only model. Its role in the growing lineup is to lure in buyers who need something more practical than the three-door hatchback (J01). This funky-looking subcompact crossover is entering more markets across Europe. Its latest pit stop was in beautiful Croatia where this fleet of EVs was photographed roaming country roads.

The cars traveled thousands of miles considering the Aceman is built in China. However, parent company BMW Group intends to build the EV in Oxford in 2026. From the same historic plant in the UK, the electric three-door hatch will begin to roll off the line around the same time as the crossover. Before that happens, don’t expect either model to be sold in the United States.

The Aceman is the cheapest five-door electric car the BMW Group currently sells. With a starting price of €30,650 in Germany, it undercuts the base iX1 by nearly €18,000. Hopefully, the rumored i1 and/or i2 will make electric BMWs cheaper. That said, by the time these hit the market, around 2028 or so, car prices will have increased even more.

It remains to be seen whether customers will warm up to the Aceman considering governments have started slashing EV incentives. Steep tariffs for cars imported from China are likely to have major repercussions on the crossover’s commercial success in Europe. Its absence from the US market certainly doesn’t help either. America isn’t getting the iX1 or the iX2, so a relatively inexpensive EV is needed. It’s especially true since the J01 hatch is a forbidden fruit as well.

Although we mentioned the Aceman’s starting price, the cars featured here are much more expensive. Such is the case with the press vehicles highlighted by an automaker. An SE starts at €34,150 in Germany where the hot John Cooper Works is a steep €43,150. A fully loaded configuration can cost nearly €48,000 – a lot of money for a small electric crossover.

