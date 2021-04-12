If you’re in the market for a big, fast, four-door coupe, you’re spoiled for choice at the moment. There are three great choices in that segment, all from premium German automakers, all with the performance to shred supercars from just a few years ago; the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. All three cars have swoopy four-door bodies, monster V8 engines, and incredibly luxurious cabins. But which one is best?

In this new comparison test from Car and Driver, the three aforementioned cars go head-to-head-to-head to find out and the results are shocking, to be honest.

The spec sheets for all three cars are relatively similar. They all have big twin-turbocharged V8s making around 600 horsepower. The Audi RS7 is the least powerful, with its 4.0 liter V8 making 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. While the BMW M8 is next, with a 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. That leaves the AMG with the most grunt, with a 4.0 liter V8, 630 horsepower, and 664 lb-ft. Both the BMW and Audi have eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the AMG uses a nine-speed unit. All three cars have all-wheel drive.

Their performance figures played out as you’d expect; the AMG was the fastest, the BMW M8 was next, leaving the Audi RS7 dead last. Still, the Audi was the slowest with a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds flat, trailing the BMW M8 (2.8 seconds) and the AMG (2.6 seconds) by only a few tenths. When the slowest car in the test hits 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, you’re in some seriously fast company.

On the road, however, they all behaved very differently. The BMW M8 was the big bruiser of the test, with incredible straight line speed and the greatest willingness to smoke its rear tires to pieces. While the Mercedes-AMG was the driver’s car of the bunch, thanks to its superior steering and handling, along with its raucous V8 rumble. Leaving the Audi RS7 to split the difference between the two. So which one was best? Check out C&D’s article to find out.

[Source: Car and Driver]