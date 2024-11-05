Few cars – or vehicles in general – can keep up with the legendary BMW S 1000 RR sport bike, and the Florida Highway Patrol has just added one to the fleet. The $20,000 liter bike – a nickname earned by the bike’s 1,000 ccs of displacement – appeared on social media wearing the law enforcement agency’s name for days. Finally, the state’s Highway Patrol earlier this month confirmed that the bike has joined the stable.

The BMW S 1000 RR Joins Florida’s Fleet

In case you’ve forgotten – or just don’t follow Motorrad that closely – the S 1000 RR is a performance motorcycle that’s specifically designed to be racetrack ready. Since its debut in 2009 in the Superbike World Championship, it’s become a bit of a brand hallmark – consider it the M3 of the bike world. The current model churns out a ludicrous 205 horsepower, revs to an equally insane 13,000 rpm and weighs under 450 pounds. Zero to 60 mph happens in 3.21 seconds; top speed is 188 mph, but you can find plenty of people going faster on the internet.

That said, don’t let this article scare you if you planned on doing some top speed runs: it sounds like the bike is purely for show. In a statement to Road & Track, who officially broke the story, a lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol claims that the motorcycle will be “used for educational outreach events,” rather than “active patrol operations.” The lieutenant further explains that Florida Highway Patrol didn’t actually spend any money purchasing the S 1000 RR; the bike was seized. We think we might have a pretty good idea why.

What FHP did spend money on, however, is the S 1000 RR’s special paint and police gear. You’ve got to look good to put on a good show, and the Highway Patrol S 1000 RR is no exception. It’s outfitted with special police saddle bags and lights. Allegedly, the bike also got a bit of a performance tweaking, courtesy of an aftermarket Akrapovic exhaust system fitted by Florida-based bike shop Orlando Motos.

The BMW S 1000 RR joins a fleet that also sports a Hemi-powered Challenger R/T, an unmarked Charger 392, a foxbody Mustang, and a S550 Mustang GT – and that’s just what’s on their Instagram page.