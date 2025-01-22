BMW Motorrad has announced comprehensive updates for its R 18 lineup for the 2025 model year, further refining its Big Boxer Heritage series. The R 18 family, first introduced in 2020 with the debut of the R 18 and R 18 Classic, has since expanded to include the R 18 Transcontinental, R 18 B, and R 18 Roctane. According to BMW, these updates enhance design, comfort, and technology across the range.

Enhanced Big Boxer Performance

All 2025 R 18 models now comply with the stringent Euro 5+ emissions standard, thanks to revised engine management. The 1,802 cc Big Boxer engine retains its signature 91 hp but gains an additional 5 Nm of torque, delivering a maximum of 163 Nm at 3,000 rpm. This upgrade ensures more than 150 Nm of torque is available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, providing effortless cruising and acceleration.

BMW R 18: A Contemporary Cruiser

The standard R 18 receives a modernized design, including new front and rear fenders and an 18-inch rear wheel (up from 16 inches). A fresh seven double-spoke wheel design enhances its dynamic appeal, with optional Contrast Cut Wheels available for added customization. The fuel tank now seamlessly integrates with the rear fender, giving the bike a cohesive, sculptural appearance.

Riders will appreciate the new rear silencers with a circular cross-section and a redesigned individual seat featuring thicker foam for improved comfort. Additional features include updated suspension settings, standard daytime running lights (market-dependent), and a USB-C charging socket. The R 18 is offered in several configurations, including the new Blacked Out variant, which replaces chrome accents with black High Gloss and Dark Chrome finishes.

BMW R 18 Classic: Nostalgia Perfected

The R 18 Classic continues to evoke timeless touring aesthetics while incorporating modern enhancements. A 19-inch spoked front wheel replaces the previous 16-inch design, paired with a lower mudguard extension for a classic yet refined look. The R 18 Classic also benefits from improved comfort, updated silencers, and new color options, including the two-tone Option 719 Aquamarine variant.

R 18 Roctane, B, and Transcontinental: Luxurious Touring and Style

The 2023-introduced R 18 Roctane receives new Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic paintwork and optional Filler Panels in body color, which visually close gaps between the side cases and rear fender. Dark Chrome accents on the push rods, intake silencer, and headlamp inner ring enhance its bold design.

The R 18 B and Transcontinental introduce a Favourites Button, offering quick access to key functions like heated grips. The Blacked Out option continues in these models, incorporating sleek black accents for a more dramatic appearance. New optional equipment, including the Comfort Package with Hill Start Control, heated grips, and tire pressure monitoring, enhances functionality across these touring-focused variants.

Customization and Accessories

BMW Motorrad emphasizes personalization with expanded optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories, including black dragbar handlebars, engine protection bars, and Blackstorm Metallic cockpit trim. Two-tone paint finishes, including Velvet Green Metallic and Two-Tone Brooklyn Grey, offer a sophisticated touch.