BMW Motorrad has once again bridged past and present with the introduction of the highly anticipated BMW R 12 G/S, a motorcycle that pays homage to the legendary BMW R 80 G/S of 1980 while incorporating the latest advancements in motorcycle technology and design.

The original R 80 G/S revolutionized the motorcycling world by pioneering the “Gelände/Straße” (off-road/street) concept, combining true off-road capability with touring comfort and dynamic on-road performance. The new R 12 G/S honors this legacy with classic enduro aesthetics, including long suspension travel, cross-spoke wheels, and a compact cockpit fairing, updated with modern ergonomics and performance capabilities for ambitious off-road riders.

The Engine

At the heart of the R 12 G/S lies BMW’s iconic 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine, delivering a powerful 109 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and an impressive 115 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Coupled with a left-hand single-flow exhaust system and high-mounted rear silencer, the bike not only maintains its signature boxer charm but also meets the rigorous demands of enduro riding.

BMW has meticulously crafted the R 12 G/S with a one-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe, optimized specifically for superior off-road handling with a raised and forward-positioned steering head. The suspension setup is equally impressive, featuring a fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork with 210 mm travel in front and a Paralever swingarm paired with a fully adjustable rear shock absorber providing 200 mm travel. Riders can confidently tackle challenging terrain, further aided by the large 21-inch front wheel paired standard with a 17-inch rear wheel, with an optional 18-inch rear wheel in the Enduro Package Pro.

Packed with Technology

Braking performance is enhanced by BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, standard on the R 12 G/S, providing exceptional safety even when braking aggressively into corners. Riders have multiple standard riding modes—Rain, Road, and Enduro—with an optional Enduro Pro mode for those seeking even greater control off-road. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) ensure optimal traction and smooth power delivery.

Ergonomics are also carefully considered, with three distinct seat options to accommodate various riding styles and preferences. The flat solo seat, designed specifically for enduro riding, allows excellent freedom of movement, while optional packages offer a rally-style seat with increased height or a comfortable pillion setup. Adjustable handlebar risers and specialized enduro footrests complete the ergonomic enhancements.

In keeping with its timeless yet modern design philosophy, BMW equips the R 12 G/S with powerful LED lighting units featuring an unmistakable “X” shaped headlamp signature. An optional adaptive headlight further improves visibility during night rides. The classically designed round instrument cluster maintains the motorcycle’s iconic heritage look, with an optional digital display available.

Three Different Colors

The R 12 G/S is offered in three attractive color schemes: the minimalist Night Black Matt, the vivid Light White with red accents, and the exclusive Option 719 Aragonit with a sophisticated blend of Sandrover Matt, Racing Red, and Mineral Grey Metallic.

With the introduction of the BMW R 12 G/S, BMW Motorrad continues its storied tradition of combining heritage with innovation, delivering a motorcycle that’s as versatile and adventurous as the riders who choose it.