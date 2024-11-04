The 2025 model year brought changes to both M lineups: cars and motorcycles. BMW is showcasing the M2 together with the M 1000 R with similar finishes. The rear-wheel-drive sports coupe has the new-for-2025 Grigio Telesto color. It’s an Individual option for which you’ll have to fork out an extra $3,000 in the United States. The M 1000 R aka the “M Hyper Naked Bike” flaunts its newly gained dual-flow LED headlight.

The two-wheel M went through more changes than its four-wheel counterpart. With the model year changeover, the M 1000 R gets the rear frame and swingarm in Platinum Grey metallic. BMW Motorrad paints the winglets and the covers for the clutch and generator in black. An M logo proudly sits in the air intake between the redesigned lights.

You must know where to look to spot the changes in the 2025 M2. Even though BMW calls it a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), the G87 is essentially the same car. Sure, it has an extra 20 horsepower, but the styling has been carried over. The M2 badges now have a silver border, and the quad exhaust tips are black as standard. For additional customization, there’s finally a wheel design in classic silver.

With the M2 CS coming next year, don’t be too surprised if BMW will show the special edition alongside the hardcore M 1000 RR. Whatever the case may be, we do like this crossover between M cars and bikes, something we have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of. “The world’s most powerful letter” continues its expansion and BMW wants to make sure you’re up to date on both sides of the M business.

I remember when the X7 pickup broke cover a few years ago. In some of the official images, the one-of-a-kind truck was carrying a BMW bike on its bed.

Source: BMW M / Instagram, BMW M / YouTube