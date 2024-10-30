It’s been a busy year for BMW M but 2024 isn’t over yet because the two-wheel division has some updated products to show. The Motorrad division is tweaking the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R for 2025. With the model year changeover, improvements have also been made to the S 1000 RR and the S 1000 RR. There are changes across the board, from engine revisions to updated aerodynamics.

Firstly, the M 1000 RR flagship bike goes through an engine overhaul. It still makes 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque but the inline-four now meets Euro 5+ emissions standards. Modifications include full-shaft titanium valves and a higher compression ratio (from 13.5:1 to 14.5:1). Elsewhere, the beefy M bike has bigger throttle valves, a further optimized combustion chamber shape, and different airbox geometry.

You can set it apart from the 2024 model thanks to the newly designed carbon fiber winglets. These increase downforce compared to the old M 1000 RR the faster you go, without compromising top speed. For better aero, the windscreen and plastic front fairing have also been updated. Here are all the changes the bike has gone through for 2025:

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with new Slide Control;

BMW Race ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist Function and “Slick” setting;

M Quick-Action Throttle with reduced rotation angle;

Further developed flex frame with new engine mount.

The M 1000 R echoes the RR by meeting Euro 5+ emissions standards and gaining carbon fiber M Winglets. BMW Motorrad has added a dual-flow LED headlight for 2025, black clutch/generator covers, and a Platinum Grey finish for the rear frame and swingarm. In addition, there’s the M Quick-Action Throttle with 58 degrees of rotation.

For the S 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad freshened up the winglets and side fairings while the new front wheel cover boasts brake ducts. In addition, there’s the M Quick-Action Throttle with 58 degrees of rotation and standard Pro Riding Modes. As with the other bikes, it complies with Euro 5+ emission standards.

Moving on to the S 1000 R, it packs an extra five horsepower for a grand total of 170 hp. Its wheelbase has been stretched by 0.4 inches and there’s now a short license plate holder. Other changes worth noting include a shorter final drive ratio, a USB-C port under the seat, and a dual-flow LED headlight. For 2025, the bike also gets these additional changes:

M Quick-Action Throttle with 58-degree rotation angle;

Optimized Shift Assistant;

MSR Engine drag torque control;

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards;

Intelligent emergency call E-Call.

BMW will have all four bikes on sale in the United States from the second quarter of next year. The company will disclose pricing details closer to the launch.

Source: BMW Motorrad

M 1000 RR

M 1000 R

S 1000 RR

S 1000 R