BMW of North America has recalled seven units of its newly launched 2025 X3 SUV (G45) due to a potential issue with the front passenger airbag. The recall follows BMW’s discovery that airbag fabric may have been damaged during transit between suppliers, potentially compromising the airbag’s functionality in a collision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received BMW’s report on the issue, which notes that the airbags may have sustained tears before installation, allowing the vehicles to reach customers with compromised front passenger safety systems. Although no accidents or injuries have been reported, BMW’s records indicate that up to seven vehicles may have been impacted.

BMW is advising owners of these specific vehicles to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealership to have the airbag module replaced at no charge. Dealer notifications began on October 17, 2024, and owners will be informed by mail, detailing the recall and the process to arrange for repairs. In cases where owners may have already paid for airbag repairs, BMW has a reimbursement plan in place as outlined in federal regulations. Owner notifications are planned for December 9, 2024. Customers can verify if their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s recall center or by contacting their local dealership.

Just last week, BMW of North America also announced a recall of certain 2018-2022 X3 models due to a potential safety issue related to the rear cargo rail. Affected models include the X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M.