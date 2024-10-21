BMW of North America has announced a recall of certain 2018-2022 X3 models due to a potential safety issue related to the rear cargo rail. Affected models include the X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M. The recall involves the attachment of the rear cargo rail, which could become damaged in the event of a severe rear crash, potentially leading to the cargo rail detaching from the vehicle.

BMW has identified that approximately 8,725 vehicles that were previously remedied under recall number 24V-534 may still be at risk due to insufficient bolt length used in the repair. As a result, these vehicles will need to have the rear cargo rail attachment bolts replaced again, this time with longer bolts that meet safety standards.

Remedy and Notification

BMW dealers will perform the necessary repairs free of charge, ensuring the attachment bolts are replaced with the correct size to prevent the cargo rail from detaching in future crashes. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by December 6, 2024, instructing affected customers to schedule appointments at authorized BMW service centers for the repair. This issue only affects the rear cargo rail attachment and does not impact the vehicle’s general operation or drivetrain.

How to Proceed

Owners of the affected models are encouraged to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for further details or to check if their vehicle is part of the recall. Additionally, owners can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website at nhtsa.gov or contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.

Timeline for the Recall

BMW has already begun notifying its dealers, with dealer notifications running from October 15, 2024, to ensure service centers are prepared for the influx of affected vehicles. The recall covers vehicles previously thought to be repaired under the 24V-534 recall. More details on the recall at NHTSA.