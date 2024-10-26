The M3 E30 comes from a time when BMW’s designs were universally appreciated. We can’t say the same about the G80 and many other modern cars carrying the white and blue roundel. There is hope the upcoming Neue Klasse era will restore some of the design mojo. Serving as a bridge through time, this rendering of the sports sedan forges a connection between the original M3 and a hypothetical successor with NK cues.

A talented student from the Korea National University of Arts shared with us his vision of a Neue Klasse M3 E30. He did more than that since the sports sedan is joined by a four-seat convertible and a more practical wagon. We can also check out a sleek two-seater speedster with stronger retro cues. Moreover, Ihn lee envisioned a police car and a Tamiya scale model in DTM style as a nod to Schnitzer Motorsport.

From the boxy body and double headlights to the small kidney grille and clean lines, this is an excellent throwback. The wheels are huge by 1980s standards but today’s M3 is a much larger car with 20-inch rear alloys. To keep up with the times, the artist added a wide light bar at the back, bringing the E30 into 2024.

BMW will launch a Neue Klasse M3 but don’t hold your breath for such strong E30 vibes. After all, this is a design exercise, showcasing the artist’s obvious talent, but with no connection to BMW’s agenda. The real thing will be a more aggressive-looking variant of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept.

The NK M3 will be fully electric but that doesn’t mean BMW will abandon the combustion engine. A next-generation M3 with an inline-six will be sold alongside the hot EV. It’s due to go on sale in 2028 as the “G84.”

Source: _two_persons / Instagram