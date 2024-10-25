With a history spanning four decades, it’s logical that the M5 has had a variety of engines. The sports sedan used inline-sixes in the E28 and E34 generations before swapping to a larger V8 for the E39. Then the mighty V10 came along in the E60, but BMW downsized to a V8 for the subsequent F10. It’s been using eight-cylinder engines ever since as the F90 and G90 both have the same cylinder count.

A new video shows all seven generations of the M5 doing a sound check. We get to hear how the exhaust note changed throughout the years. There are evident differences from 1984 to 2024, and we think the peak happened somewhere in the middle. Yes, we’re talking about the E60, the only BMW production car with the “S85” engine. Well, the rare E61 Touring also had the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter mill.

If the later generations don’t sound as good as their ancestors, it’s not entirely BMW’s fault. Stricter emissions and noise regulations have forced automakers to comply, which resulted in less exciting exhaust notes. This isn’t a problem that only BMWs are facing since basically all other automakers have had to dial down the decibels.

The G90 is probably the low point of the video but such is life when you’re forced to play by the rules. As always with BMW M cars, the aftermarket scene is anxious to fix the soundtrack with a custom exhaust. We should see the first modded M5s before the end of the year or early 2025 considering deliveries are starting next month.

Although M Performance Parts for the seventh-gen M5 have already been announced, a beefier exhaust isn’t available yet. If it’s not on the agenda, we might have to wait for a potential M5 CS for an angrier noise delivered by the electrified V8 engine.

Source: BMW USA / Instagram