Right on schedule, the new BMW X3 “G45” is arriving at dealers across the United States. The fourth-generation luxury crossover broke cover in mid-June and is en route to a showroom near you. Well, provided that hasn’t already happened yet. We have fresh images of two distinct flavors: 30 xDrive in Brooklyn Grey and M50 xDrive in Fire Red.

The US-spec vehicles are made in Spartanburg but BMW is assembling the Mercedes GLC rival at other factories. In fact, the plug-in hybrid 30e xDrive is not built in South Carolina. Instead, assembly of the electrified crossover takes place at the Rosslyn plant in South Africa. America doesn’t get the PHEV since only these two X3 versions are sold here. The previous-generation model continues for the time being in full-fat M guise but its days are numbered.

The cheapest X3 money can buy costs $50,675 if you stick to the xDrive30 with no options. The configuration featured here costs more since Brooklyn Grey forces you to get the M Sport model. These two goodies alone add $650 and $2,200, respectively, to the final bill. Upgrade to the larger 20-inch wheels and you’ll have to fork out another $600. Inside, that black perforated and quilted Veganza artificial leather upholstery is standard. Alternatively, you can have genuine leather for $1,500 with the Extended Merino Leather upgrade.

Step up to the M Performance model and math starts at $65,275. The eye-catching Vegas Red (Fire Red outside of the US) is a $650 premium. Those standard 20-inch wheels can be swapped out for a larger 21-inch set for which BMW wants another $650. Red brake calipers compliment the body color but a blue finish is offered as well.

If you’d rather have the old X3 while it’s still available, the full-fat M starts at $76,495. As previously reported, BMW won’t do another true M derivative of the new posh crossover. It effectively means this M50 will be the cream of the crop. Outside of America, there won’t be a successor to the M40d either since the German brand is bidding adieu to the performance diesel model. Seeing the glass half full, a six-cylinder diesel will be launched next year without M Performance branding.

A further simplification of the lineup comes from BMW’s decision to eliminate sDrive variants. Indeed, the 2025 X3 is offered globally exclusively with all-wheel drive. In its previous generation, the “G01,” the crossover was offered in the US as a base sDrive30i with RWD. In other regions, there were also sDrive20i and sDrive18d models.

The “G45” has big shoes to fill considering its predecessor was the best-selling individual model from BMW last year. A total of 355,000 units were delivered in 2023, more than the 3 Series Sedan. However, if we combine the volume generated by the 3er Sedan and Touring, the “G20”/”G21” still comes out on top overall.

BMW X3 30 xDrive Brooklyn Grey

BMW X3 M50 Fire Red

[Photos: @lucasjohnsonvisuals / Autohaus BMW]