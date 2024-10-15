BMW recently held the International Media Launch of the new M5 lineup in Munich, showcasing both the M5 Sedan (G90) and the M5 Touring (G99). This event also marked the official debut of the high-performance models, which were adorned with striking Speed Yellow paintwork, with M Performance Parts.

The M Performance Parts, not yet available in the regular configurator, include a series of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) elements. Both the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring feature a carbon front splitter at the front, while in the back, you will get a carbon fiber diffuser. On the side, you will notice carbon fiber side mirrors, carbon fiber side skirts and M Performance decals. A set of M Performance black wheels are included as well.

At the rear, the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring share carbon fiber quad exhaust tips, which complement the two-part diffuser. The M5 Touring, however, goes a step further with a distinctive roof spoiler equipped with vertical carbon aero fins flanking the rear window. You’re also getting an antenna made of aramid. A high-tech fibre composite material, aramid has similar properties to carbon fiber, while also offering high electromagnetic permeability. Aka, better reception.

Despite the extensive use of CFRP elements, some differences remain between the sedan and the touring models. While the M5 Sedan offers the option of a carbon roof, this feature is absent on the M5 Touring, which retains a conventional metal roof. Inside, the only additions are the floor mats with the M Performance logo. The highlight for us? The carbon fiber fuel cap which just looks cool.

Speed Yellow, also known by its internal code “U96,” is an Individual paint color that demands attention. This bold choice has been paired with the dark carbon elements to create a strong visual contrast, reinforcing the athletic demeanor of the M5 lineup.