The recent release of iOS 18 has caused unexpected disruptions for BMW owners using Apple’s digital key feature, particularly when it comes to shared keys. Multiple BMW drivers have taken to forums and support communities to report that secondary digital car keys shared through the Apple Wallet app are no longer functioning as intended. Adding to the frustration, users with the new iPhone 16 models have also encountered issues with the primary digital keys, making the integration between Apple’s latest devices and BMW vehicles a bit glitchy.

The problem primarily impacts the “passive entry” functionality, a feature that allows a driver to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle simply by having their iPhone on them. For many owners, this has been a seamless and convenient experience—until now. Affected drivers are finding that while the primary digital key continues to work, secondary shared keys, often used by family members, have lost their usability entirely. Even more worrying, users who recently upgraded to an iPhone 16, whether a Pro Max or a regular model, are finding that their primary digital keys are not recognized by the car at all.

In addition to online forums, BMW dealership staff have also begun receiving complaints from customers struggling to get their digital keys working again. One BMW dealership employee shared their experience with a particularly frustrated client: “I’ve tried everything with a client after he got his new iPhone 16 Pro Max. It stopped working with Digital Key Plus. Tonight, I was told by the BMW Genius Line—after speaking with three different people—that this issue has been reported specifically with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.”

Unfortunately, the problem isn’t limited to just the Pro Max. Another user on the forums, who upgraded to a regular iPhone 16, shared a similar story. “I can’t use any of the digital key features anymore—can’t lock or unlock or start the car. The digital key installed fine into Wallet but just doesn’t work. It’s like the car and phone aren’t talking to each other at all.”

Temporary Fixes

Some BMW owners have tried troubleshooting the issue, sharing various fixes and workarounds. A forum member detailed a process involving the BMW ID app within the car’s iDrive system. “Find your way to the BMW ID app,” they instructed. “Go to Settings, then Driver Recognition, and make sure your shared digital key has a check mark. Mine didn’t. Once I checked it, locked the car, and returned, all seemed well.”

Another user came up with a multi-step solution that, while cumbersome, seems to restore functionality:

1. Open the BMW app on your phone and use it to unlock the door.

2. Sign in with your BMW ID in iDrive.

3. Place your iPhone in the vehicle’s charging tray.

4. Wait for the digital key to reappear in the Wallet app.

5. Double-click the side button, authenticate with Face ID, and—finally—start the car.

So far, neither Apple nor BMW has publicly commented on the issue. Many are hoping that a future update will resolve the situation, but for now, secondary drivers will have to rely on less-than-ideal workarounds or revert to using their physical key fobs. We reached out to BMW of North America for an official comment on this and will update the article accordingly.