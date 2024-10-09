Oftentimes, a lightly used supercar or desirable M car with a four-digit odometer reading attracts a lot of online ire for not being used the way it should. That is, driven. What’s sadder than that? A previously well-loved car that seems to have been left to rot. A YouTube channel dedicated to exploring abandoned locations has uncovered exactly that – a once-enjoyed E34 M5.

Neglected and Forgotten

What do we know about the owner or former owner? Not much. The YouTube video’s description claims the mansion’s resident enjoyed the finer things in life, including “art, speed, and adventure.” They claim he would “often import” (we’re thinking they meant export) his German vehicles to race on the “world-famous Nuremburg racetrack.” A lot of that story seems exaggerated at best, and we’re thinking they meant the Nürburgring, which happens to be in Nurburg, not Nuremburg. Allegedly, after his wife passed, the M5’s owner packed his belongings – including a Porsche – and drove away.

The E34 M5 is the second-generation BMW M5, following in the footsteps of the desirable E28 M5. Powered by either a 3.6-liter or 3.8-liter inline-six – the S38 – it was hand-assembled in Garching. Only 1,678 examples came to North America over the three years of production from 1991 until 1993. European countries enjoy the balance of the 11,989 units, including a highly desirable Touring model, produced from 1988 until 1995.

While the story sounds a bit suspicious and hard to confirm, the E34 M5 featured briefly in the video is wearing German export transit plates. So, at least part of the import-export tale is true – we’re thinking European delivery. According to another YouTube channel that looked at the house back in September, the E34 M5 has supposedly been sitting since 2008, so it would likely need a significant overhaul before it hits the road reliably. Keep an eye on those auction sites.

Source: Silent Hills Explorations (YouTube)