BMW sold a V12 7 Series for decades but never gave its twelve-cylinder flagship sedan an electric motor. Rolls-Royce doesn’t plan to do that either as the twin-turbo, 6.75-liter engine will remain gasoline-only until the very end. Appointed CEO nearly a year ago, Chris Brownridge explains why RR isn’t planning hybrid powertrains.

In an interview with Automotive News, the head honcho from Goodwood said a hybrid powertrain just isn’t smooth enough for an ultra-luxury car carrying the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette. He argued that a partially electrified setup would be a compromise since it would fail to deliver the “waftability and effortless power” of a Rolls. Brownridge added a “hybrid is not something we would envisage” because it wouldn’t be up to snuff.

Consequently, RR will jump from making gas cars to fully electric models. The transition to a zero-emission lineup has already started with the Spectre coupe. Brownridge told Automotive News the ultra-luxury brand part of the BMW Group has the means to go purely electric by the end of the decade but that ultimately depends on what customers want. That tells us it’s staying flexible, despite a previous announcement of an EV-only lineup by 2030.

Abolishing the V12 engine might still happen within the next 6-7 years. AN reports Rolls-Royce could retire all cars powered by combustion engines at the end of 2030. In the United States, the last ICE models are expected to be those sold during the 2031 model year. Meanwhile, an electric crossover smaller than the Cullinan is reportedly planned for an early 2027 launch. In 2028, a sedan without a gas engine could hit the market and potentially serve as the Phantom’s replacement.

On a related EV note, Brownridge revealed during the interview that the average sticker price of a Spectre is about $550,000. That means owners are willing to pay about 30% extra on options. As many as 80% of initial buyers have ordered their cars with major customization options. In the United States, clients initially had to wait more than 18 months to take delivery. Now, a newly placed order is typically fulfilled in about 6 months.

Source: Automotive News