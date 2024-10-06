Whenever a new month starts, it’s almost a given that BMW launches at least one special edition in South Korea. It’s true for this October as there are no fewer than three limited-run models. An M2 Carbon Edition decked out with M Performance Parts leads the way. As the model’s name implies, this G87 has an assortment of carbon fiber upgrades.

The rear-wheel-drive coupe has the side mirror caps in carbon, much like the side air intakes in the front bumper. At the rear, the diffuser is made from the same lightweight material. The M2 Carbon Edition is sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW South Korea intends to sell just 11 cars at 92.7 million won a pop. At current exchange rates, that works out to approximately $68,800.

Up next is the Z4 M Sports Special Edition. It’s based on the lesser sDrive20i version with the smaller four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. The stylish roadster gets a Thundernight Metallic paint job combined with an all-black kidney grille. BMW South Korea sells the car with 19-inch wheels featuring a two-tone look and red brake calipers.

The Z4 sDrive20i in M Sports Special Edition flavor is available exclusively with Vernasca leather with an ivory finish. Production is capped at just 15 cars, all of which have an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Should you be interested, the open-top sports car is going to set you back 76.8 million won. That’s about $57,000.

The 7 Series flagship gets the special edition treatment as well. It starts out as the fully electric i7 in the xDrive60 variant. Equipped with the M Sport Package, the fullsize luxury sedan can be had with a two-tone Individual paint that combines Black Sapphire Metallic with Oxide Grey. Inside, there’s Individual Merino leather with a Tartufo color. BMW applies a Mirror Oak high-gloss trim to spice things up.

This i7 M Sports Pro 2024 LPGA Edition celebrates the BMW Ladies Championship 2024 scheduled for October 17-20. The golf tournament is set to take place at the Seowon Valley CC, Seowon Hills located in Paju, Gyeonggi-do. Only 10 cars will be made, at 233.9 million won a piece. That works out to $173,700. As with the M2 and Z4, the i7 can only be ordered online.

