The BMW M Mixed Reality is back and better than before. The immersive experience blurring the line between reality and the virtual world now has a multiplayer mode. Naturally, we decided to give it a whirl by racing the new M135 hot hatch against an opponent. There’s a new BMW M Mixed Reality Rooftop Circuit that lets drivers/players dodge obstacles and earn coins “in a shimmering metropolis.” Concomitantly, you’re also driving the hot hatch in the real world.

How does that even work? The driver climbs inside the car and puts on a VR headset. Everything that the driver does on the specially prepped track course is carried over into the virtual world. Effectively, the car becomes one giant gaming controller. BMW says there’s no latency as the sensors react instantly and the signal processing is also quick. Both the driver’s and the car’s movements are transmitted. Precise GPS positioning guarantees that the car’s location and movement are swiftly brought into the virtual world.

If you’re a fan of these races, you don’t even have to physically be there to check them out. The BMW M Mixed Reality Bridge functionality allows spectators to watch the duels via virtually connected devices like the Apple Vision Pro or the Meta Quest. The single-player mode has been offered since last fall as part of the BMW M Driving Experience in Maisach, Germany. Now, the multiplayer makes things even more fun.

Several M models are compatible with the BMW M Mixed Reality, including the M2 and M4. Soon, the new M5 will join them. If you prefer electric vehicles, the i5 M60 supports the technology. How much does it cost? It’s €190 and lasts for about 90 minutes. A maximum of four participants are accepted per group, with two per vehicle. You’ll be doing one stint of four laps. Practical handling exercises are also included, and you’ll be going home with a souvenir.