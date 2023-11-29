BMW USA doesn’t even bother selling the new 5 Series Sedan in the 520i variant available in Europe and other markets. In the United States, the range kicks off with the 530i with its 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) whereas in Europe the base model packs just 205 hp and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm). Is that adequate power for such a large and heavy car?

This is a legitimate question considering the latest 520i now stretches at 5060 millimeters (199.2 inches) long and weighs 1,725 kilograms (3,803 pounds). YouTuber AutoTopNL decided to put that turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine to the test by doing a top speed run on the Autobahn. Don’t worry, he didn’t break any rules because the sprint took place on an unrestricted section of the German highway.

Suffice it to say, you won’t be taking down any Nürburgring records for production sedans with the 520i but it’s no slouch either. It picks up speed at a respectable pace and doesn’t run out of breath until closer to its quoted top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h). It’s worth noting this is a rear-wheel-drive car whereas the 530i sold in the US gives buyers the option to get xDrive.

The 520i is obviously not about outright speed and quick acceleration but it works well as a business executive sedan. It’s more spacious and sophisticated than ever, although its styling might alienate some buyers and make them jump inside a Mercedes E-Class or an Audi A6. The only sporty 5er available for now doesn’t have a combustion engine since the i5 M60 is fully electric. The M5 will rocket to the top of the lineup upon its arrival in 2024 with a V8 but even that will be a plug-in hybrid. An M560e with an electrified inline-six is believed to be in the offing for a potential launch next year.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube