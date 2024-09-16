The fourth-generation 1 Series has officially touched down in Croatia where the local BMW branch brought this version of the compact luxury hatchback. Known internally as the “F70,” the new Audi A3 competitor is shown here with the base three-cylinder gasoline engine. However, it’s far from being a standard configuration since we’re noticing several optional goodies.

Finished in Alpine White – the only standard finish – the new 1 Series has the M Sport Package Pro. It slots above the usual M Sport Package and comes with a fully blacked-out kidney grille. The M Shadowline headlights with a dark tint are also included, as is the chunky roof spoiler at the back. Those red calipers belong to the upgraded M Sport brakes.

Some will argue that’s overkill for a three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive hatch but we think variety is always good. The 1er shown here has 18-inch wheels but customers can go a size higher by swapping the “975 M” set for the “976 M.” Both have a two-tone finish that BMW tends to prefer these days across the range. We should mention the 1 Series is the company’s first car to come with an optional contrasting roof in black.

The walkaround video is a good reminder of how much BMW’s smallest car has changed with the new generation. It’s especially true on the inside where it has practically nothing in common with its “F40” predecessor. It honestly seems more plasticky than before and we certainly miss having buttons and the dedicated iDrive controller. Debuting in the coming weeks, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe “F74” should have an identical interior.

The 1er can quickly get absurdly expensive if you spend too much time playing with the configurator. In its home market Germany, the cheapest configuration starts at €37,900. However, we recently showed you the fully loaded M135 hot hatch costs a whopping €70,000. Imagine spending that kind of money on a 1 Series…

