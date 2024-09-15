In a thrilling weekend of high-octane racing at Fuji Speedway, BMW M Motorsport achieved a historic milestone, earning its first-ever overall podium in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The #15 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor, and Marco Wittmann, stormed to a second-place finish in the penultimate round of the 2024 season, marking a major breakthrough for the team’s Hypercar campaign.

Amid a packed crowd of 68,500 fans, the Fuji event unfolded with excitement and unpredictability. The #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 started from an impressive third on the grid after Vanthoor’s outstanding qualifying lap, the highest grid position the team had achieved to date. From the get-go, the BMW squad was determined to score points, with Wittmann moving up to second place in the early stages, skillfully holding off competition from both Toyota and Ferrari.

The battle for the podium was fierce, especially as pit strategies and safety car periods came into play. The race-leading #6 Porsche 963, starting from fifth on the grid, emerged as the primary threat, using a smart pit stop strategy to leapfrog both the BMW and the pole-sitting Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Despite this, the BMW M Hybrid V8 kept pace. While the #15 BMW was thriving, their sister car, the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, faced misfortune. Driven by Robin Frijns, René Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde, the car sustained damage early in the race after Rast was forced to take evasive action to avoid an accident. The debris from this incident caused damage to the front of the car, costing the team two laps and any chance of a competitive finish, despite their strong pace.

As the race unfolded, championship rivals Toyota and Ferrari struggled to keep up. The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Nyck de Vries briefly showed promise, with de Vries delivering a particularly strong performance. However, a costly collision between Kobayashi and the #5 Porsche driven by Matt Campbell ended the Toyota’s race on lap 163, dashing their title hopes. The #8 Toyota also faced difficulties, dropping out of podium contention due to a late-race penalty for Ryo Hirakawa’s clash with Porsche’s Kevin Estre. It was the first time since 2015 that Toyota failed to place a car on the podium at their home circuit.

Ferrari, too, had a challenging race. The #50 Ferrari 499P, driven by Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco, and Miguel Molina, briefly took the lead thanks to an inspired drive from Nielsen, despite the car’s worn tires. However, Ferrari’s luck ran out as they fell back to ninth by the checkered flag, leaving their title hopes in jeopardy.

With Toyota and Ferrari faltering, the BMW M Hybrid V8 held its ground to finish second, marking a significant achievement for BMW M Motorsport. This was a particularly special moment for the Vanthoor family, as Dries Vanthoor stood on the podium alongside his brother Laurens, driving for Porsche, only the second time in WEC history that two brothers have shared a podium.

As the race progressed, the battle for the final podium spot intensified. With penalties eliminating the #50 Ferrari and the #35 Alpine, Mick Schumacher took advantage in the #36 Alpine, delivering a final stint to secure third place.

The BMW M Hybrid V8’s success at Fuji not only marked their first podium in the series but also showcased the team’s steady improvement throughout the season. Having scored just six points prior to this race, BMW M Team WRT has been building momentum, and this podium finish could signify a turning point in their Hypercar journey.