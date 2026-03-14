A full GT3 racing version of the BMW M3 Touring might heading to the Nürburgring 24-hour race, and that could be the most exciting entry the Green Hell has seen in years. BMW Motorsport dropped a teaser image showing yellow daytime running lights and a yellow Iconic Glow kidney grille — the unmistakable signature of an M3 GT3 Touring about to make history.

That idea, of course, began as an April Fool’s joke nearly a year ago — but as is often the case with BMW, the joke could have real engineering ambition behind it. The concept of a GT3-spec M3 Touring clearly resonated far beyond a one-day social media stunt, and it appears BMW Motorsport took note.

For context, the production G81 M3 Touring already has serious Nordschleife credentials. The standard car claimed the unofficial title of world’s fastest production station wagon on the circuit years ago, and the M3 CS Touring — BMW’s hardcore, 543-horsepower variant — recently put that claim on paper with an officially certified lap time of 7:29.490 minutes. A GT3 version would operate in an entirely different performance tier, though road registration would almost certainly be off the table.

Three M4 GTs Heading To The Ring

On the racing side, BMW Motorsport has so far confirmed three BMW M4 GT3 Evo entries for the 2026 race: two from ROWE Racing and one from Team Schubert Motorsport. The M3 GT3 Touring, according to Motorsport-Magazin.com, would compete in the SP-X class — a less restrictive regulatory category that suits one-off or prototype-adjacent machinery well and gives BMW flexibility in how the car is prepared and run. Schubert is the most likely candidate to field the wagon, given their existing presence in the race.

The cultural significance of this shouldn’t be understated. The Nürburgring 24H has always had a soft spot for unusual, crowd-pleasing entries — and a full GT3 estate car thundering through the Eifel forests at night would generate the kind of organic attention that no marketing campaign can buy. For BMW, it’s also a live demonstration of what the M3 Touring platform is capable of, reinforcing the G81’s position as the definitive performance estate on the market. It’s also twisting another knife in the heart of Americas who don’t get to enjoy one of the best M products in decades.

BMW has promised more details on Monday, March 16th at 3:00 p.m. — we’ll be watching closely to see if BMW has been cooking hard in the last few months. And maybe next, they’ll give us the M2 Dakar as well.